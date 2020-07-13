PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass: Release date, time, price and rewards

PUBG Mobile's Season 14 is set to be rolled out on 14th July 2020, and it will bring a host of exciting rewards.

Several new outfits and weapon skills will be available in PUBG Mobile Season 14, in addition to a new character.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature

SHARE

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile has officially released the 0.19.0 update, and the next big thing coming to the game is Season 14. The PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass is called Spark the Flame and will bring exclusive in-game rewards.

The release date of Royale Pass (RP), and the rewards that will be introduced as a part of it, have been announced officially. Players can upgrade their free Season 14 Royale Pass to an Elite Royale Pass by paying some UC.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 release date and time

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Release Date and Time

PUBG Mobile Season 13 RP section has been locked already. The Season 14 Royale Pass will release on 14 July 2020 and will unlock at 7:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30).

There will be a small in-game update on the loading screen of PUBG Mobile that will get downloaded automatically. The RP section will also get updated automatically after the mini download is complete.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass UC price

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass Price

Players can upgrade the Season 14 Royale Pass to the Elite Royale Pass by spending UC. The Elite Royale Pass has two editions - the Elite Upgrade and the Elite Upgrade Plus.

The price of the PUBG Mobile Season 14 Elite Upgrade Royale Pass is 600 UC, while that of the Elite Upgrade Plus Royale Pass is 1800 UC.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Free & Paid RP Rewards

Season 14 Rewards List (Image Credits: LuckyMan)

Night Commander Set & Butcher of Stalber -S1897: Unlocks at RP 1

Unlocks at RP 1 Night Commander Headgear: Unlocks at RP 5

Unlocks at RP 5 Like Emoji (Cheer Park Only) & Speed Demon Ornament: Unlocks at RP 10

Unlocks at RP 10 Provoke Emote (Cheer Park Only): Unlocks at RP 15

Unlocks at RP 15 The PUBG Life Emote & Rose Unicorn Helmet: Unlocks at RP 20

Unlocks at RP 20 Drop the Base - Pan & Adore Emoji: Unlocks at RP 25

Unlocks at RP 25 Fatal Cry Parachute & Iron Rose Set: Unlocks at RP 30

Unlocks at RP 30 Iron Rose Headgear: Unlocks at RP 35

Unlocks at RP 35 Blazing Dawn Plane Finish: Unlocks at RP 40

Unlocks at RP 40 Royale Pass Avatar (Season 14): Unlocks at RP 45

Unlocks at RP 45 Sharktooth - M16A4 & Drop the Bass Grenade: Unlocks at RP 50

Unlocks at RP 50 Black Commander Set: Unlocks at RP 60

Unlocks at RP 60 Black Commander Headgear: Unlocks at RP 65

Unlocks at RP 65 Firefighter Backpack: Unlocks at RP 70

Unlocks at RP 70 Avian Tyrant Avatar (Season 14): Unlocks at RP 75

Unlocks at RP 75 Avian Tyrant - M416: Unlocks at RP 80

Unlocks at RP 80 Avian Tyrant Set Exclusive Emote: Unlocks at RP 85

Unlocks at RP 85 Avian Tyrant Headgear: Unlocks at RP 90

Unlocks at RP 90 Avian Tyrant Mask: Unlocks at RP 95

Unlocks at RP 95 Avian Tyrant Set: Unlocks at RP 100

You can get a glimpse of PUBG Mobile Season 14 rewards in the following video:

Also Read: How to download PUBG Mobile Korea Season 14 update?