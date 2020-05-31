PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass rewards leaks

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass (Image Credits: Classified YT)

PUBG Mobile Season 14 leaks have already started surfacing on the internet and it will be released, after the next update 0.19.0 hits the global servers. Season 13 Royale Pass will last for approximately two months and the RP section will end on 12th July 2020.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 will bring a lot of exclusive rewards like outfits, gun skins, vehicle skins and much more. Here are the leaks of the Season 14 Royale Pass and other details regarding it.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Leaks

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass leaks (Image Credits: Gang of Gamers)

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass will expectedly release on 14th July 2020 and just like every season, Season 14 will offer two versions of the Elite Pass. The Elite Upgrade Royale Pass is expected to cost around 600 UC and the Elite Upgrade Plus would cost around 1800 UC.

According to the latest leaks, Season 14 will be based on the Spark the Flame theme and will include the following rewards:

#1 Character Pharoah

Pharoah Character (Image Credits: Classified YT)

A female character named as Pharoah will be added to the game along with the outfits and other features. The ability and other details of the character are yet to be revealed but here is the look of the awesome mythic outfit of the character.

Pharoah Mythic Outfit (Image Credits: Classified YT)

#2 100 RP Outfit

100 RP Outfit (Image Credits: Classified YT)

The name of the outfit is still unknown but this cool mythic outfit will be unlocked on reaching the 100 RP and will be available in the Elite Pass only.

#3 UAZ Skin

UAZ Skin

An exclusive UAZ white coloured skin will be added to the Royale Pass. The design of the skin is absolutely stunning and it appears as if a brand new vehicle has been introduced in the game.

