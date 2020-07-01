PUBG Mobile Season 14 royale pass trailer and rewards leaked

The PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass will be releasing on 14th July 2020.

The new season will bring with it a lot of new and exclusive items for players.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature

SHARE

PUBG Mobile Season 14 trailer and rewards (Image Credits: Classified YT)

PUBG Mobile Season 13 is coming to an end on 12th July 2020, and the next season, i.e. Season 14, will be starting from 14th July 2020. The next season will bring a lot of exclusive rewards like outfits, gun skins, vehicle skins etc.

The official patch notes regarding the same are not yet released, but data miners have leaked the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14 trailer. Along with this, a bunch of rewards have been leaked in the trailer, which will be coming in the Season 14 Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 trailer

The PUBG Mobile Season 14 trailer looks stunning, and the rewards that were leaked in the trailer include the M416 gun skin, 100 RP outfits, the Season 14 helmet etc. Here is the Season 14 trailer, as leaked by the data miners:

PUBG Mobile Season 14 confirmed rewards

Here's the complete list of rewards leaked in the video:

Advertisement

#1 M416 Gun Skin

M416 gun skin in PUBG Mobile Season 14

This new M416 gun skin will be available at 90 RP, and the name of the skin is the Dazzling Youth.

#2 UAZ and Dacia skins

UAZ and Dacia vehicle skins

A new UAZ car skin with a camouflage military-vehicle look, and a Dacia with a dusky-red look, will be released in the Season 14 Royale Pass.

#3 100 RP outfits

100 RP Outfits in PUBG Mobile Season 14

This season we will see two stunning outfits at 100 RP, and will be named as Avian Tyrant Set and Red Commander Set.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile has announced the release date of the 0.19.0 update, which will hit global servers on 7th July 2020. The update will be available to download from both Google Play Store and Apple Store after it becomes available.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile (GFP) Erangel 2.0 update for Android APK download link