PUBG Mobile Season 15 expected start time

PUBG Mobile Season 14, which began on 14th July, has finally concluded, and it is now time for Season 15. With the end of the previous season, the RP section of the game has been temporarily locked, and players wouldn't be able to access it until Season 15 arrives in PUBG Mobile.

The ranks of all the players have been deducted, and everyone is now placed under a low-tier rank. Only a few hours are left before the PUBG Mobile developers release the forthcoming Season 15 patch update to unlock the RP section. Usually, these PUBG Mobile updates weigh around 10-15 MB and take no time to download.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 start date and time

The upcoming PUBG Mobile Season 15 will be released on 14th September, starting at 7:30 AM IST. While the release date of Season 15 has been announced officially, the aforementioned timing is yet to be confirmed.

As mentioned earlier, players will need to download a small patch update, which will install the latest version of the game.

As per reports, the server might not be taken down for maintenance and will remain online to ensure the continuous availability of services. It's important to note that the update will gradually be rolled out for everyone. Therefore, the timing may differ in different regions.

Like the major updates, PUBG Mobile Season 15 patch will not be released on Play Store. To download the Season 15 update, users must open the game, and a popup will appear, which will prompt for the same.

Here's the official statement from PUBG Mobile regarding the release date of the Season 15 update:

"We have completely overhauled the user experience with new player controls and visual experiences! Royale Pass Season 15: BEYOND A.C.E. is available on 14th September. Interact and have fun with your friends in the new Cheer Park and Training Ground!"

PUBG Mobile Season 15 should end on 13th November 2020, and the RP section will be locked on the same date.

