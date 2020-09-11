PUBG Mobile Season 14 is coming close to an end, and the much-awaited Season 15 is all set to release on 14th September. As always, each season comes with a specific theme, and the forthcoming one will be based on the Beyond ACE theme.

The new season will have a total of 100 RP levels, and on each level of the Elite Pass, players will get a particular reward. A total of two Royale Pass variants will be launched along with Season 15 update. Players can avail the Elite Royale Pass at 600 UC and the Elite Plus Royale Pass at 1800 UC. They will be priced at Rs 799 and Rs 1,949, respectively.

Every time a new PUBG Mobile update is around the corner, many data miners post leaks related to the upcoming content. As we all know, PUBG Mobile's developers also release a free version of the Royale Pass. With that in mind, here's a look at the leaks of the new season's free RP prizes.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 free Royale Pass rewards

#1 Sad Emote: RP 20

A new sad emote is coming in the free variant of the Season 15 free Royale Pass. This reward can be unlocked at level 20, and equipped by navigating to the inventory section.

Sad emote (Free)

#2 Samurai Ops Parachute: RP 30

This time, the developers have introduced an exclusive parachute skin, which resembles the 100th level RP outfit. This parachute skin will be known as the Samurai Ops Parachute, and will be made available at level 30.

Samurai Ops Parachute

#3 Silver Plater VSS: RP 50

The VSS Vintorez is a special suppressed sniper/DMR-type rifle available in all editions of PUBG Mobile. At level 50 of the Season 15 free Royale Pass, players can unlock its silver finish, followed by its stock and magazine in the grey colour.

VSS Silver Plate

As per speculations, the size of the Season 15 update should be around 5 to 10 MB. On 14th September, the developers will roll out a small patch update to unlock the Royale Pass section of the game. Moreover, the servers will not be taken down for this season's release.

