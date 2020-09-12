PUBG Mobile Season 14, called Spark the Flame, is concluding on 13th September, i.e., tomorrow. Once the current season ends, the RP section of the game will be locked, and the ranks of all the players will be reset accordingly. After a few hours, the developers will release a small patch update for the game to roll out Season 15.

If you're not already aware, PUBG Mobile Season 15 is officially releasing on 14th September. In addition to the commencement of a new season, the game will witness a brand new Royale Pass, featuring many exciting and fresh rewards.

As always, before any PUBG Mobile update arrives globally, several data miners and leakers put out leaks related to the upcoming content. This time too, numerous Season 15 content update leaks have been showcased, and here's a look at some.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 latest Royale Pass leaks

#1 Whitestar Outfit

The Whitestar Outfit, available at the first level of the Season 15 Royale Pass, is a welcome reward for players who will purchase the upcoming Premium Elite Pass. It will instantly be unlocked and can be claimed without accomplishing any mission.

The outfit comes with a white jacket with by a golden color border, as you can see in the image below.

PUBG Mobile Season 15's 'Whitestar Outfit'

#2 Shadow Assassin Outfit

The upcoming Season 15 will bring a Shadow Assassin set. It includes a costume, headgear, and weapon skin. The outfit set of Shadow Assassin can be obtained at level 30 of the Royale Pass, while the headgear will unlock at level 35.

Shadow Assassin Outfit

#3 Samurai Oops Outfit

PUBG Mobile is going to feature a phenomenal outfit known as the Samurai Oops Outfit. Players can grab this after reaching level 100 in Season 15's Royale Pass.

The outfit will only be made available for the Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus versions of the Royale Pass, which will cost 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 100 RP outfit (Image Credits: LuckyMan)

PUBG Mobile Season 15 free Royale Pass leaks

RP 20 - Sad Emote

RP 20 (Free)

RP 30 - Samurai Ops Parachute

RP 30 (Free)

RP 50 - Silver Plate - VSS

RP 50 (Free)

As per speculations, the size of the Season 15 update should be around 5 to 10 MB. On 14th September, the developers will roll out a small patch update to unlock the Royale Pass section of the game. Moreover, the servers might not be taken down for this season's release.

