PUBG Mobile Season 15 official trailer released

The developers of PUBG Mobile recently postponed the release of the much-awaited Season 15 update. As per the patch notes released during the 1.0 update, the Season 15 Royale Pass was set to release on 14th September. However, due to an unknown reason, the developers postponed its release date.

According to a most recent official announcement, Season 15 is finally coming to PUBG Mobile on 15th September.

While the update has been postponed, the teaser of PUBG Mobile Season 15 has officially been revealed. Following the official Season 15 trailer, PUBG Mobile has also unravelled a poster of Season 15 on their various social media handles.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass official trailer

PUBG Mobile Season 15, called 'Beyond ACE', is finally arriving tomorrow. With the introduction of the Season 15 update, the RP section of the game will be unlocked and the players can purchase the new season Royale Pass, which will bring a plethora of skins, outfits and rewards in the game.

Furthermore, if you aren't already aware of the rank deduction, the rank of all the PUBG Mobile players have been reset and everyone is now placed under a low-tier rank. With that in mind, gamers will need to grind on the battlefield once again and survive long to get a higher rank. The better rank you'll achieve, the better tier rewards you will get.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 poster reveal

As you can see in the image above, two characters with exclusive outfits and a Season 15 logo have been featured in the poster. It's being claimed that these two outfits will be available at 100 RP level and that players must purchase the Elite Royale Pass in order to grab these.

As always, players will be able to upgrade to the Elite Pass for 600 UC and the Elite Pass Plus for 1800 UC. They will also be able to purchase the monthly subscription. Click here to read more about it.