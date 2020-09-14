PUBG Mobile Season 15 release date and time changed

As per the earlier patch notes, Season 15 of PUBG Mobile was set to be released today but the date has now been changed. The theme of this season is ‘Beyond the Ace’, and a themed gameplay will be added to the Erangel map.

Season 15 was announced alongside the 1.0 patch notes. In this article, we reveal the new release date for Season 15.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 release date and time

Season 14 has finally ended, and the RP section has now been locked. Players will not be able to access the RP section to claim rewards or complete missions. When you click on the RP mission, you will see the time remaining for the next season to commence.

Season 15 of PUBG Mobile will start on 15th September 2020 at 2 AM GMT. Like every other season, players will have an opportunity to upgrade to the Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus for 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.

In addition, players will also be able to purchase the subscription.

RP 15 is coming in less than 1 day! Tune in on September 15th, 2AM UTC +0 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 14, 2020

Like the previous seasons, several new in-game items, cosmetics, guns, skins and more will be added to the game.

Several YouTubers have leaked the rewards of the Royal Pass. Some of them are:

RP 1 - Whitestar Outfit and Gauntlet Thompson

RP 5 - Whitestar Headgear

RP 10 - Samurai Ops Smoke Grenade

RP 20 - Sad Emote, Golden Nights Backpack

RP 25 - Island Dance Emote

RP 30 - Samurai Ops Parachute, Shadow Assassin Outfit

RP 35 - Shadow Assassin Headgear

RP 40 - Samurai Ops - Pan

RP 50 - Silver Plate – VSS, Royal Finnish

RP 52 - PUBG Exceptional Crate

RP 60 - Silverstar Outfit and Silverstar Headgear

RP 70 - Samurai Ops Emote

RP 75 - Samurai Ops Avatar (Season 15)

RP 80 - Samurai Ops Helmet

RP 90 - Samurai Ops - AKM

RP 100 - Samurai Ops Outfit and Samurai Ops Headgear

1.0 Patch Notes

The 1.0 update of PUBG Mobile brought in the much-awaited and anticipated Erangel 2.0. The UI and graphics of the game were also completely overhauled. In addition, the Livik map received specific improvements. You can click here to read about the detailed patch notes.