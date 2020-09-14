PUBG Mobile Season 15 release date and time changed

As per the earlier patch notes, Season 15 of PUBG Mobile was set to be released today but the date has now been changed. The theme of this season is ‘Beyond the Ace’, and a themed gameplay will be added to the Erangel map.
Season 15 was announced alongside the 1.0 patch notes. In this article, we reveal the new release date for Season 15.
PUBG Mobile Season 15 release date and time
Season 14 has finally ended, and the RP section has now been locked. Players will not be able to access the RP section to claim rewards or complete missions. When you click on the RP mission, you will see the time remaining for the next season to commence.
Season 15 of PUBG Mobile will start on 15th September 2020 at 2 AM GMT. Like every other season, players will have an opportunity to upgrade to the Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus for 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.
In addition, players will also be able to purchase the subscription.
Like the previous seasons, several new in-game items, cosmetics, guns, skins and more will be added to the game.
Several YouTubers have leaked the rewards of the Royal Pass. Some of them are:
- RP 1 - Whitestar Outfit and Gauntlet Thompson
- RP 5 - Whitestar Headgear
- RP 10 - Samurai Ops Smoke Grenade
- RP 20 - Sad Emote, Golden Nights Backpack
- RP 25 - Island Dance Emote
- RP 30 - Samurai Ops Parachute, Shadow Assassin Outfit
- RP 35 - Shadow Assassin Headgear
- RP 40 - Samurai Ops - Pan
- RP 50 - Silver Plate – VSS, Royal Finnish
- RP 52 - PUBG Exceptional Crate
- RP 60 - Silverstar Outfit and Silverstar Headgear
- RP 70 - Samurai Ops Emote
- RP 75 - Samurai Ops Avatar (Season 15)
- RP 80 - Samurai Ops Helmet
- RP 90 - Samurai Ops - AKM
- RP 100 - Samurai Ops Outfit and Samurai Ops Headgear
1.0 Patch Notes
The 1.0 update of PUBG Mobile brought in the much-awaited and anticipated Erangel 2.0. The UI and graphics of the game were also completely overhauled. In addition, the Livik map received specific improvements. You can click here to read about the detailed patch notes.Published 14 Sep 2020, 09:50 IST