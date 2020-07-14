PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass expected release date

PUBG Mobile Season 14 has finally been released and the next stop will likely be the Season 15 Royale Pass. Like every other PUBG season, Season 15 will be released after the next big update which, in this case, is the 0.20.0 version.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 would last for approximately two months till 13th September and Season 15 Royale Pass is expected to release soon thereafter.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Release Date

PUBG Mobile Season 14 end date and Season 15 start date

As mentioned earlier, the end of Season 14 will soon be followed by the closed Royale Pass section. PUBG Mobile Season 15 is expected to release on 15th September 2020 while the 0.20.0 update will be rolled out before the completion of Season 14.

After the Season 14 RP section gets locked, no one will be able to enter it until the Season 15 Royale Pass is made available. There would be a small in-game update on the loading screen of PUBG Mobile that would get downloaded automatically. The RP section would also get updated automatically after the download is complete.

Just like every season of PUBG Mobile, Season 14 will offer two versions of the Elite Pass. The Elite Upgrade Royale Pass is expected to cost around 600 UC and the Elite Upgrade Plus would cost around 1800 UC.

Recently, PUBG Mobile Season 14- also called the 'Spark the Flame'- brought a lot of exclusive rewards like the Avian Tyrant Set, M416 skin and four new emotes.

An RP Prime subscription collaboration with Google has also been introduced and this includes both Prime and Prime Plus, which can be subscribed to simultaneously.

