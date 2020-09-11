PUBG Mobile has become one of the most played battle royale games across the globe. The game provides a very high-quality realistic graphics and immersive dynamics to engage the user, like no other game.

A player can make his character look cooler by getting some great outfits through various means available in the game. A great way to get many awesome outfits and weapon finishes is by purchasing the Royale Pass in the game. In this article, we discuss the PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass rank 1 to 100 rewards.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass Rewards:

New Weapon Skin:

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass Rewards

In the season 15 Royale Pass of the game, players will get a Thompson SMG skin. The skin is named as Gauntlet and will look way cooler as now players can attach a red dot or a holographic sight to the weapon.

New Pan Skin:

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass Rewards

Advertisement

A player will get a great pan skin on reaching rank 40 in the Season 15 Royale Pass of the game. The pan skin is called Samurai Ops Pan.

New Bag Skin:

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass Rewards

The upcoming season in the game will also feature a great looking backpack skin. The skin is named as Lion backpack and will be available at rank 70 in the Season 15 Royale Pass.

New Helmet Skin:

Enter caption

A new helmet skin will be available at rank 20 for players who purchase Elite Royale Pass in the game. The skin is known as the Samurai Ops helmet.

New Emotes:

The season 15 Royale Pass will also feature very interesting emotes. There will be three emotes in the season 15 royale pass named Sad emote, Island emote, and Samurai Ops emote.

New Airplane Finish:

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass Rewards

In the Royale Pass of Season 15 in PUBG Mobile, players will get a brand new airplane finish named Royale Airplane Finish at rank 50.

New Outfits:

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass Rewards

The main attraction of every season's Royale Pass is its outfits. In season 15 Royale Pass, players will get a flurry of awesome looking outfits for them. At Royale Pass rank 100, players will get Samurai Ops outfits. Many more outfits will also be present at other ranks in the Royale Pass.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update: 5 best features from the latest update.