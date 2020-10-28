PUBG Mobile: Season 16 Royale Pass emotes and upcoming premium crates 

PUBG Mobile offers its players lots of brilliant attires, weapons finishes, and emotes through its Elite Royale Pass. The rewards in Royale Pass are refreshed with every new season. Players can get their hands on many mythic outfits and emotes to make their in-game characters look cooler. In this article, we have discussed the upcoming emotes and premium crates in PUBG Mobile's Season 16 Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile Season 16 Royale Pass Emotes:

In the season 16 Royale Pass of PUBG Mobile, players are expected to receive three different emotes. Some of them will fall under the free Royale Pass rewards, while others will be available only to players who purchase the Elite Royale Pass in Season 16.

#1 Night Terror: This emote is one of the best rewards in the Season 16 Royale Pass for PUBG Mobile. In this emote, the in-game character does a short hulk-like dance.

#2 Budget Mecha: The second emote is called Budget Mecha, and it makes for enjoyable viewing in Season 16 of PUBG Mobile.

The third emote's name is still unknown, and we will update it as soon as it comes out.

Season 16 Tier Rewards:

Here is a list of tier rewards in Season 16 of the game:

Gold tier reward: Players will get a fashionable outfit as the Gold tier reward.

Platinum tier reward: The reward for the Platinum tier is a matching mask for the Gold tier reward.

Diamond tier reward: Players will get an eye-catching Thompson SMG skin on reaching the Diamond tier in the game.

Upcoming Premium Crates:

PUBG Mobile is all set to launch a new premium crate with more colorful outfits, weapons, and much more. Nowadays, players are guaranteed to get at least one legendary item within their first ten draws of the premium crate.

In the upcoming premium crates, there will be two mythic items, which are the Snowflake fairy outfit, and its headgear. There will be some legendary outfits too, with one of them being called the Bear Pajama Set. It will have it's own mask and headgear as well

Players can also get a shiny Scar-L weapon finish from the upcoming premium crates in PUBG Mobile. Some other rare items, like Santa outfit and more, will also arrive in the crates.

