PUBG Mobile Season 16 Royale Pass end date revealed

PUBG Mobile Season 16 Royale Pass was released today and brought in numerous in-game items, including gun skins, emotes, outfits, and more that can be obtained by completing the RP missions.

Along with the release of the new Season 16 Royale Pass, the season's end date has also been revealed. As usual, the current season will last for two months.

PUBG Mobile Season 16 Royale Pass will end on 17th January 2021, as stated in the RP section of the game. After its conclusion, the RP section will be locked. When players click on it, they will encounter a message stating the time remaining for the commencement of the new season. Subsequently, the players will not be able to access the RP section to complete the missions or even claim the rewards.

The players can expect the new season, i.e., Season 17, to commence soon after the conclusion of the present one. Also, with the end of the season, the stats and tiers will reset, and the players would have to begin their journey to the top.

Season 16 of PUBG Mobile

As usual, the players will be able to purchase the Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for Season 16 by spending 600 and 1800 UC, respectively. There is also a free variant of the pass, but the rewards are limited.

Here are some of the RP rewards:

RP 1: Anna Outfit B or Artyom Outfit, Metal Medley – DP28

RP 10: Metal Medley Smoke Grenade

RP 20: Get Hype emote and Angry Chicken Helmet

RP 25: Happy Rules Dance emote

RP 30: Evacuation Point Parachute and Metal Medley Airplane

RP 40: Metal Medley – Crowbar

RP 50: Venomous Skull – UZI and Cyber Enforcer Set

RP 55: Cyber Enforcer Headgear

RP 60: Night Terror emote

RP 70: Punk Rhino Backpack

RP 80: Metal Owl Ornament

RP 90: Metal Medley – SCAR-

RP 100: Night Terror Outfit and Night Terror Headgear

