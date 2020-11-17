Why PUBG Mobile developers decreased the game's file size to 610 MB?

The developers of PUBG Mobile add various new functions and features with each update, enhancing users' overall experience. Around a week ago, the 1.1 update hit the servers and brought in several new features, with Lightweight Installation Function being one of the notable ones.

Due to the massive file sizes, players often faced problems maintaining the storage on their devices. This feature would aid them in minimizing the size and manage the storage resourcefully.

This article looks at a few of the possible reasons why this feature was implemented.

Also read: PUBG Mobile reduces game's file size on Google Play Store to 610 MB

Possible reasons for decreasing PUBG Mobile's size to 610 MB

1) Reduction in file size and more customization options

Image via PUBG Mobile Twitter

The primary benefit of implementing the Lightweight Installation Function is that the overall game size gets reduced. The players also have more customization options regarding the resource packs and maps as they can be easily managed, i.e., downloaded and deleted.

Reduction in size would also mean that several PUBG Mobile Lite players, unable to play PUBG Mobile due to storage constraints, could potentially take the latter up now.

Advertisement

2) Increased accessibility to the game due to lower data consumption

Image via PUBG Mobile Twitter

The reduction in file size would also mean a wider reach for the game, as initially downloading the game would consume less data. Also, players can manage the download of the resource pack, i.e., customize the features that they want.

Many players download the game using a data connection, and downloading 1.9 GB might prove to be asking too much. With the reduction in the installation size, this problem is taken care of. Also, the updates can be downloaded in segments, which is an add-on advantage for users.

3) Allow mid-end smartphone owners to have a better experience

Image via PUBG Mobile Twitter

Advertisement

The players can choose between the Low-spec Resource Pack and HD Resource Pack, and incremental updates will make the game more efficient. Users can now reduce and manage the game size by downloading only the required resource pack.

Along with the Lightweight Installation Function, the developers have also improved the existing version of the game, providing those users with relatively new devices with a 10% lag reduction for a smoother experience.

Also read: Unverified PUBG Mobile Indian version page on TapTap store receives over 210,000 pre-registrations, authenticity yet to be confirmed