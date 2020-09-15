PUBG Mobile Season 16 Royale Pass start date

PUBG Mobile Season 15 has been rolled out by the developers, and the latest update is now available to download. Once Season 15 draws to a close, a brand new Season 16 Royale Pass will commence in PUBG Mobile. As always, the upcoming PUBG Mobile Season 16 will bring a host of exciting new rewards.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 will last approximately for two months in the game, i.e., until 15th November.

PUBG Mobile Season 16 start date

PUBG Mobile Season 15 end date and Season 16 start date

As mentioned earlier, the end of Season 15 will be followed by the commencement of the next one. PUBG Mobile Season 16 is expected to release on 17th November 2020, while the 1.1 update will be rolled out before the completion of Season 15.

After the PUBG Mobile Season 15 RP section is locked, no one will be able to enter it until the Season 16 Royale Pass is made available.

There might be a small in-game patch update on the loading screen of PUBG Mobile. The RP section will be unlocked once you install the Season 16 update.

About PUBG Mobile Season 16 Royale Pass

Advertisement

Just like every other season of PUBG Mobile, Season 16 will offer two variants of the Elite Pass. The Elite Upgrade Royale Pass is expected to cost around 600 UC, while the Elite Upgrade Plus would cost about 1800 UC.

A new era requires a new outfit! 👗



Royale Pass 15 is available TONIGHT! 👉 https://t.co/2yKZxMHteJ pic.twitter.com/KOiCYQRNVS — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 15, 2020

PUBG Mobile Season 15, also called 'Beyond ACE,' introduced a plethora of exclusive rewards like the Samurai Oops Set, Whitestar outfit, and four new emotes.

An RP Prime subscription, in collaboration with Google, was also introduced. It includes both Prime and Prime Plus.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 1.0 Season 15 Korean version APK + OBB download.