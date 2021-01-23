PUBG Mobile Season 17 end date revealed

PUBG Mobile has released its brand new season and Elite Royale Pass. The new season features brand new rewards, which include colorful outfits and weapon skins. With the commencement of the new season, the players' ranked tiers also get reset.

The Elite Royale Pass can be purchased by aspiring players for 600UC. Players also get lots of exciting rewards upon reaching the higher ranked leagues in the title. In this article, we discuss the end date for Season 17 of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Season 17 end date:

According to the information provided in the Royale Pass section of the game, Season 17 will end on 15th March 2021. It means that from 16th January 2021, the Royale Pass section will be locked.

Players won't get to complete any remaining RP missions in the game past that point. After this, a new season will get released, which will boast a new Elite Royale Pass and more interesting rewards as well.

PUBG Mobile: Season 17 Royale Pass Rewards:

Rank 1:

Advertisement

Enter caption

The rank 1 rewards for Season 17 are a legendary outfit and a Uzi skin named Resplendent Dawn Uzi.

Rank 20:

PUBG Mobile Season 17 RP rank1 rewards

At rank 20 in the Elite Royale Pass of season 17, players will receive a helmet skin called Resplendent Dawn helmet.

Rank 40:

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Season 17 airplane skin

Players will receive an airplane finish on reaching rank 40 in the ongoing season of the game. The airplane finish goes by the name of Dayman.

Rank 60:

PUBG Mobile Season 17 rank 60 reward

The rank 60 rewards consist of two outstanding outfits. Players are required to choose between the two outfits, and will only receive one of them as a reward.

Rank 70:

PUBG Mobile Season 17 backpack skin

The rank 70 reward is a blue colored backpack skin called the Resplendent Dawn backpack.

Rank 90:

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Season 17 weapon skin

The rank 90 reward in the Season 17 Elite Royale Pass is an M16A4 weapon skin, called Guardian Armor M16A4.

Rank 100:

PUBG Mobile RP 100 reward

The rank 100 reward in Season 17 is a mythic outfit. The outfit is called the Guardian Armor Set.

Also Read: AKM V/S M416; Which Assault Rifle is Better And Why?

Stay Tuned On Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.