PUBG Mobile's tier rewards for season 17 may have surfaced online.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played games in the battle royale category. The game offers a best-in-class battle royale experience. Adding to this experience, each season, players get different rewards for reaching various ranked tiers in the title.

In this article, we discuss the leaked season 17 tier rewards leaks.

PUBG Mobile: Season 17 tier rewards:

Bronze tier rewards:

Season 17 Bronze tier reward

The bronze tier is the lowest tier of the game, and the reward for reaching the Bronze tier in Season 17 is 200 silver fragments.

Silver tier rewards:

Season 17 Silver tier reward

On reaching the silver tier in Season 17 of PUBG Mobile, the player will receive 400 silver fragments.

Gold tier rewards:

Season 17 gold tier reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

The Gold tier reward is the outfit displayed above. Other than this, players will also get rewarded with 600 silver fragments.

Platinum tier rewards:

Season 17 Platinum tier reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

For the Platinum tier, players will get a horned mask that matches the gold tier outfit reward. Players will gain 800 silver fragments as well, which can be used to acquire outfits and weapon skins from the redeem section.

Diamond tier rewards:

Season 17 Diamond tier reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

The Diamond tier reward in PUBG Mobile's Season 17 is an AWM skin. The skin looks magnificent to say the least, and will help set players apart from the masses. Apart from the AWM skin, players will get 1000 silver fragments on reaching the Diamond tier too.

Crown tier rewards:

Season 17 Crown tier reward

On reaching Crown tier in Season 17, players will get three rating protection cards for free. These rating protection cards can come in very handy for players when pushing rank. The other rewards are 1300 silver fragments, and a crown name tag and title.

Ace tier rewards:

Season 17 Ace tier reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

The Ace tier is one of the most elite leagues in the game. In Season 17 of the game, players will get an Ace parachute skin for reaching this tier. Other rewards include a Season 17 Ace title and name tag, along with a legendary team entry effect and 1600 silver fragments.

Conqueror tier rewards:

Season 17 Conqueror tier reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

The Conqueror tier is the toughest league to reach in PUBG Mobile. Only the top 500 players of each server are considered as Conquerors. The Season 17 conqueror tier rewards are a Season 17 Conqueror frame, name tag, and title. The player also acquires a mythic team effect and 2000 silver fragments.

