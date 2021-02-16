PUBG Mobile Season 17 Week 6 RP missions revealed

PUBG Mobile offers users an extensive collection of cosmetic items like skins, costumes, and more. Even though these items do not influence the gameplay, they have become quite a big draw for players as they are visually appealing.

There are various means to obtain all such items, with the RP or Royale Pass being one of the best ways. It is one of the most desirable assets in PUBG Mobile, and players can obtain a variety of rewards from it by climbing up the tiers.

They are required to complete numerous daily and weekly missions to earn RP Points that, in turn, increase rank. Missions for week six have been revealed.

This article provides the players with an overview of the PUBG Mobile Season 17 Week 6 RP missions.

PUBG Mobile Season 17 Week 6 RP missions

The Week 6 missions have been unlocked for players with the RP EZ Mission License. Here is a list of all the missions:

#1 Choose one of the three missions (150 RP Points)

Kill five enemies in a single match in Classic mode

Kill more than 12 players in a single match in Arena

Complete two Brothers in Arms matches

#2 Kill four enemies while driving a vehicle in Classic mode (75 RP Points)

#3 Open eight Air Drops in Classic mode (75 RP Points)

#4 Kill 20 enemies with a Scar-L in Classic mode (75 RP Points)

#5 Travel for a total of 30000 meters while driving a(n) Vehicle in Classic mode (125 RP Points)

#6 Choose one of the three missions (75 RP Points)

Kill six enemies with Shotguns in Livik Classic mode

Kill six enemies with Shotguns in Miramar in Classic mode

Kill six enemies with Shotguns in Erangel in Classic mode

#7 Pick up Compensator in 20 matches in Classic mode (75 RP Points)

#8 Kill 20 enemies with the M16A4 in Classic mode (75 RP Points)

