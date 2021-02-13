How to rank up quickly in PUBG Mobile Season 17

PUBG Mobile is one of the most intimidating BR titles in the esports community and players can't get enough. It is a competitive title and has a prevalent ranking system that gives the players a sense of competition.

Players often try to reach the pinnacle of the rank system to prove their credibility in the game. However, unlike other BR titles like COD Mobile, PUBG Mobile has only the Classic BR mode where players can play to push their ranks.

Pushing ranks is not so easy, especially in the 17th Season of the game. This article shares some great tips following which, players can rank up very quickly in the game.

Tips for pushing ranks in PUBG Mobile Season 17

#1 Avoid early fights

Image via Godnixon/ YouTube

The most important factor that determines a boost in rank trophies is the duration of survival. PUBG Mobile is pretty popular and known for its early drop-off fights. But players who need to push ranks must always avoid popular-drop sites (Novorepnoye, Georgopool, Pochinki, etc.) to loot and then survive till the end to maximize the points.

#2 Always carry a vehicle

Vehicles play a vital role in PUBG Mobile, whether being an instant shelter or a medium to locomote faster from one place to another. Vehicles are necessary for survival.

Players can escape fights and stay low-key wherever enemy gunshots are revealed on the map. It also acts as a shelter in the last circles where there are not many obstacles to hide behind.

#3 Correct weapon combo

The best combination of a weapon for pushing ranks in PUBG Mobile is a mid-range weapon (Example: M416) and a close-range (Example: Uzi, Vector) one.

However, the combination and choice varies from player to player and depends on every person's individual playing style.

For the most optimum results, players can use M416 with a 6x scope and a mid-range weapon - DP (works fine in long-range).

#4 Always carry utilities

Image via Stackexchange

Players must always carry utilities like grenades, smoke grenades, and molotovs. Smoke grenades are extremely crucial when players are pushing ranks, and they need to hide from enemies in an open location.

Smoke grenades and bombs are handy in the last circles during intense fights.

#5 Always carry enough health packs

Image via Mobilemodegaming

During rank pushing, players need to stay as noisy as they can, and hence, it is obvious players have to avoid unnecessary fights. Players might even need to do heal battles in the last circles. Therefore, it is recommended for players to carry at least 4 medkits, 3 painkillers, at least 5 energy drinks, and one adrenaline syringe throughout the game (especially during the last fights).

