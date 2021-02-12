PUBG Mobile 1.3 global beta update: APK download link for worldwide users (2021)

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 update is just around the corner, and the developers are preparing for the revamped iteration in the beta stage.

The beta version is accessible to regular players, provided that they meet certain criteria.

This article offers a detailed guide on how players can download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 global beta update on their devices.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

Downloading and installing PUBG Mobile global version 1.3 beta update using APK file

Note: The initial storage size of the APK file is 624 MB, so players must ensure that they have enough free space on their devices before downloading the file.

Here is the APK download link for the PUBG Mobile global version 1.3 beta update.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta (global version):

Step 1: Players should first download the APK file of the beta version from the link provided above.

Step 2: They must then locate and install the APK file. The 'Install from Unknown Source' option should be enabled if it has not been done previously.

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, players can run PUBG Mobile and choose the desired resource pack (low quality or high quality). When the download is finished, they should tap on the guest option.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear, prompting them to enter an Invitation Code.

Step 5: After entering the code in the box, players must tap on the yellow button below it to confirm the code entered.

Once the installation is complete, players can restart the game and enjoy all the new features exclusively accessible in the beta version.

If players encounter a parsing error while installing the beta file, they can re-download it and follow the steps given above again.

Note: Only players who have the invitation code can play the beta version.

