How to get the Woman in Gold set in PUBG Mobile 1.2 version

PUBG Mobile is one of the most influential mobile games in the world.

The battle royale game has a variety of cosmetic items, weapon skins, crates and bundles that players can purchase. New bundles and crates are always refreshed after a few days.

A new set called the Woman in Gold was recently added to the Dazzling Sun crate section of PUBG Mobile.

This article takes a look at how players can get the exclusive Woman in Gold set in PUBG Mobile.

A detailed guide about the Woman in Gold set in PUBG Mobile

The Woman in Gold set is available in the 'Shop' section of PUBG Mobile. Players have to spend UCs in order to attain this set.

Players can follow the steps given below to obtain the Woman in Gold set in the game:

Step 1: Players first have to run PUBG Mobile and then navigate to the Shop section of the game.

Step 2: They then need to go the Crates tab. A list of featured crates will appear.

Tap on the Dazzling Sun Crate tab

Step 3: Next, players should click on the Dazzling Sun Crate tab located on the right-hand side of the screen.

Two options for the draw will be presented at the bottom of the screen. The cost of spinning and opening one crate is 60 UC while the cost of opening a crate 10 times is 540 UC.

Confirm the purchase

Step 4: Players can tap on either of the options to make the purchase and open the crates.

Step 5: If the set does not draw the first time, players can repeat the process in the same way until they obtain the set.

This is a time-limited crate, and players have up to February 27th to attain this set.

Note: The Woman in Gold set is not a guaranteed prize.

