PUBG Mobile Season 17 Week 8 RP missions revealed

The Royale Pass is one of the best ways to acquire in-game items, including skins, emotes and outfits, in PUBG Mobile. Players need to complete daily and weekly challenge missions to earn RP points and progress through the pass.

The PUBG Mobile Season 17 Week 8 weekly challenge missions have been unlocked for players who have purchased the Royale Pass EZ Missions License.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 1.2 Global version update (Season 17): APK download link for worldwide Android users

PUBG Mobile Season 17 Week 8 missions

Here is a list of all the missions in Week 8 of PUBG Mobile Season 17.

#1 Choose one of the three missions (150 RP Points):

Kill 2 enemies with Grenades from 18 meters away in Classic mode.

Pick up Crossbow in 10 matches in Classic mode.

Destroy 10 vehicle tires in Classic mode.

#2 Kill 6 enemies with AWM in any mode. (75 RP Points)

Advertisement

#3 Use Adrenaline Syringe 10 times in Classic mode. (75 RP Points)

#4 Kill an enemy from 100 meters away 3 times in Classic mode. (75 RP Points)

#5 Kill 9 enemies with headshots in Classic mode. (125 RP Points)

#6 Choose one of the three missions (75 RP Points):

Kill 18 enemies with SMGs in Los Leones (Miramar) in Classic mode.

Kill 18 enemies with SMGs in Sosnovka Military Base (Erangel) in Classic mode.

Kill 18 enemies with SMGs in Paradise Resort (Sanhok) in Classic mode.

#7 Survive for a total of 100 minutes in Classic mode. (75 RP Points)

#8 Pick up Suppressor in 20 matches in Classic mode. (75 RP Points)

Players can also watch the video given below to learn more about the missions.

Also Read: 5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile under 400 MB in 2021