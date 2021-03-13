PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games today. The game has seen a huge surge in popularity over the last few years as it has managed to offer players an immersive experience with HD-quality graphics and realistic dynamics. There is the addition of a new Royale Pass every two months or with the start of a new season in the game. The Royale Pass features colorful attire, weapon skins, and vehicle finishes, along with other items. In this article, we discuss the Season 18 Royale Pass rewards in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass rewards:

Rank 1 rewards:

PUBG Mobile rank 1 reward (Image Via Mad Tamizha YT)

Upon purchasing the Elite Royale Pass in Season 18, rank 1 players will receive two rewards from PUBG Mobile. The rewards are Heavenly Cadence Set and Electronica Hearts AUG A3 skin.

Rank 15 rewards:

PUBG Mobile rank 15 reward (Image Via Mad Tamizha YT)

Rank 15 players using the Season 18 Elite Royale Pass will be rewarded with an awesome Royale Pass Avatar Frame. The frame offers a premium feel to the player's in-game profile.

Rank 20 rewards:

PUBG Mobile rank 20 reward (Image Via Mad Tamizha YT)

Rank 20 players with a Battle Royale Pass in Season 18 will get a cool-looking backpack skin. The skin is called String Ensemble Backpack skin.

Rank 25 rewards:

Image Via Mad Tamizha YT

Rank 25 player rewards for the Elite Royale Pass is an interesting emote called the Belly Drum Emote.

Rank 30 rewards:

Image Via Mad Tamizha YT

Rank 30 players will receive a brand new Pink and Blue Harmony Airplane Finish.

Rank 40 rewards:

Image Via Mad Tamizha YT

The RP rank 40 reward in Season 18 Royale Pass is the String Ensemble Avatar. The avatar has a very valiant look and will suit players who like to play rush in the game.

Rank 50 rewards:

Image via Classified YT

For rank 50, players will have the option to select between two Mythic outfits. Both outfits are very colorful and are based on the neon theme of Season 18 in the title.

Rank 60 rewards:

Image via Classified YT

Achieving rank 60 in the Elite Royale Pass will reward players with a magnificent Night Ensemble Helmet skin.

Rank 70 rewards:

Image Via Mad Tamizha YT

On rank 70, players will be rewarded with a Heavenly Cadence Smoke Grenade skin in Season 18 Elite Royale Pass.

Rank 80 rewards:

Image Via Mad Tamizha YT

The rank 80 reward will be a treat for sniper lovers. Players who will purchase the Elite or Elite Plus Royale Pass will acquire Heavenly Cadence Kar98K weapon skin.

Rank 85 rewards:

Image Via Mad Tamizha YT

The rank 85 reward is the String Ensemble Emote matching the 100RP outfit for season 18.

Rank 90 rewards:

Image Via Mad Tamizha YT

The rank 90 reward in the upcoming season of the game is Strings Ensemble Headpiece. The headpiece is yellowish in color and provides a great look to both male and female characters.

Rank 100 rewards:

Image Via Mad Tamizha YT

The last and most exciting reward of every season is the RP rank 100 rewards. In season 18 of PUBG Mobile's Elite Royale Pass, players will get the Mythic Strings Ensemble Set.

