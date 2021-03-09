PUBG Mobile is one of the most downloaded Battle Royale games across the world. The game features HD-quality graphics and immersive soundtracks. It is an open-world survival shooter game where a player has to eliminate other enemy players to win the match. A player can choose from a range of weapons like shotguns, sniper rifles, and assault rifles to knock down other opponents in the game.

Each season, the developers introduce a new Royale Pass, which offers players lots of colorful outfits, weapon skins, vehicle finishes, and much more. The theme for the upcoming season 18 in the game is based on neon lights, and the Elite Royale Pass also has different interesting outfits and other skins in it. In this article, we discuss the RP rank 100 outfits in season 18 of the PUBG Mobile game.

PUBG Mobile: Season 18 RP 100 Outfit:

PUBG Mobile players need to complete all 100 ranks of the Royale Pass to unlock all rewards and use them in-game for themselves. The RP rank 100 reward is one of the most sought-after outfits in every season of the game. In season 18 of the game, players will receive a mythic outfit called the String Ensemble Outfit. Players who manage to unlock the RP Rank 100 reward will also get a cool headgear called String Ensemble Headgear along with the outfit.

Below is an exclusive image of the Season 18 RP 100 outfit:

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

Players will also get many other cool attires as well as weapon skins by completing various ranks in the season 18 Royale Pass. There are two mythic outfits at rank 60, as well as a new grenade skin.

The new Royale Pass season is now only a few days away from being released to the worldwide servers of the game. Players can unlock the Elite Royale Pass with the help of UC (Unknown Currency). There are two types of Royale Passes in the game. Elite Royale Pass costs 600 UC while the Elite Plus Royale Pass costs 1800 UC, as it comes with some extra benefits for players.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on COD Mobile.

Also read: Best Tricks To Increase K/D In PUBG Mobile.