PUBG Mobile Season 7: Companion to come in this PUBG Update

Anjan Mazumdar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
7   //    08 May 2019, 17:38 IST

PUBG Mobile Companion (image courtesy: https://www.reddit.com/r/PUBGMobile/comments/b6mspl/new_companion_in_pubg_mobile_0120_update/)
PUBG Mobile Companion (image courtesy: https://www.reddit.com/r/PUBGMobile/comments/b6mspl/new_companion_in_pubg_mobile_0120_update/)

Feeling alone to play PUBG Mobile, or are left alone by your squad? Don't worry at all, as PUBG Mobile comes with a new update where you get a Companion. The Companion is basically a Falcon which stays with you while playing the game as well as in the lobby. There are many mixed feelings about this new and innovative feature of the game.

The feature was previously planned to be included in the PUBG update v0.12.0, but due to some technical faults and developer issues, it was delayed. But, the feature will be added to the game along with many other updates in PUBG Mobile update 0.12.5. PUBG Mobile Season 7 will also see the introduction of a new weapon, Skorpian.

There were many questions regarding this feature of Companion, which mostly includs how to get a Companion and also can the enemies and team members see it? So here are the answers.


HOW TO UNLOCK THE COMPANION?

The companion will come in the same way as your other skins and stuffs come in the game. You will get a blue and white coloured Companion box, as you open it you will get your commpanion, that is the Falcon and some food to feed it.


WILL IT BE VISIBLE TO OTHERS?

You can chose if you want your companion to be visible to your team members but it won't be visible to your enemies. So, you should not worry about your stealthy moves in the last circle.

The companion is just a friend, who will be by your side and you won't be alone even in the distant part of the map, hunting for Guns or Resources. It will be present even in the most harsh conditions and when you are surrounded by enemies. A number of different emotes will be introduced for your companion to show different gestures of joy or stress.

