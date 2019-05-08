×
PUBG Mobile Season 7: New Weapon Skorpion to Hit the PUBG Mobile in v0.12.5 Update 

Anjan Mazumdar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
08 May 2019, 13:05 IST

Image courtesy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjZX4yDqWd0
Image courtesy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjZX4yDqWd0

PUBG Mobile introduces has introduced a number of exciting stuff to keep the adrenaline flowing. Be it exciting events to awesome skins and from dynamic weather to deadly guns. Talking about the guns, PUBG Mobile introduced G36C Assault Rifle in the last PUBG update, the fat elder brother of the UMP9 SMG. It was a great move and did really well, but was restricted to the PUBG Mobile snow map Vikendi Map.

This time PUBG Mobile removed the restriction and is launching this new gun to all PUBG maps. PUBG Mobile Season 7 will see the introduction of Skorpion, a machine pistol type of gun which will feed on 9mm bullets. PUBG Mobile Seaon 7's Royale Pass details have already been leaked. The gun will not eat up space for your other deadly guns, as it can serve as a dependable pocket SMG. The gun comes with a magazine size of 20 and which further can be maximized to 40. The reloading of the gun will be a task as it only supports the Extended Mag and not the Quickdraw and Exended Quickdraw Mag.

Other stocks from the Handgun category completely fits and it also uses the Micro UZI stock for better stability. It gets more silent and stable with Supressor and other lower rail fittings, which include grips like Laser light, Light grip, Half grip and Vertical foregrip. The gun shoots at two modes that is the Single and the auto mode.

The gun is deadly for being a side kick as it produces a severe hit damage of 22. The gun is quite stable and already houses in the PUBG PC version. The gun will be bliss to use and you can test it's capability in the training before entering to the battlegrounds. The gun will show in the next update that is 0.12.5 of PUBG Mobile.

