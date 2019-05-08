PUBG Season 7: PUBG Mobile Season 7 RP Leaked

Image courtesy: u/H4rD_ArmY

Most awaited PUBG update of this month has been leaked and it is about the PUBG Mobile Season 7 Royale Pass. The previous season, PUBG Mobile Season 6, is about to end probably on 16th of this month. The RP will be locked and every one of us will be pushed down to the lower tiers. Season 6 had lots of amazing skins and emotes to offer and same is expected in PUBG Mobile Season 7.

The leaks regarding Season 7 were discussed by reddit user u/H4rD_ArmY. While few things will remain the same as the previous season, which includes cashback of 600 UC, which clearly means once you have bought the pass after Season 4 (you don't need to buy it again), Season Portable closet and 500 RP points from 6.

Now coming to what is new, 7 DAYS Unlimited Custom room cards at RP 95, which means you can challenge your friends and enjoy hunting them for seven days. The new season will assure amazing gifts with 10 Royale Pass crates.

Coming to outfits, there will be a total of 9 outfits and dresses, which will include 1 Mythic Item, 4 Legendary items, 3 Epic, and a common item. The most expressive part of the game is the emote and the skins, which you can brag about, among your friends. Hence PUBG Mobile brings 2 Pan skins, 2 Parachute skins, 2 Backpack skins, 1 Plane skin, 1 Helmet Skin, 2 Car Skins and 3 new emotes to express your emotion as you win or lose. The car skin will be available for the UAZ as the previous two skins were for the Dacia. The list of the skins are incomplete without the gun skins, so PUBG Mobile season 7 will also come up with 5 new gun skins and among them, 3 will be for the Assault Rifle and 1 each for SMG and Sniper Rifle.

Talking about the new theme, PUBG Mobile Season 7 will be based on Military theme. There will be much more to witness in the new Season and the new update.

