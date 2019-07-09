PUBG Mobile Season 8 Royale Pass: Now Send Royal Pass As Gift From Your UC, More Leaks Surfaces

PUBG Mobile Season 8 Royal Pass

PUBG Mobile is soon releasing the Season 8 of the game which will come with some great rewards.

There have been more leaks about new legendary outfits, backpack skins, and weapon skins that will be made available.

PUBG Mobile's Season 8 will arrive between 15th to 17th July based on recent rumors. In this post, we will discuss a brand new feature with which you can send Royale Pass to your friends using your UC credits.

New Leaks Of Season 8

From season 8 of PUBG Mobile, players will be able to get Royale Pass even from their friends. It means that PUBG Mobile will add a new feature with the help of which a player can request for Royale Pass from his friends in the game.

Though the UC used will be of the friend from whom Royale Pass is requested. The feature will be of great use for people who do giveaways or who are not able to but Royale Pass on their own.

In this video, it is explained that all of these rewards are confirmed to arrive with the upcoming season of PUBG Mobile.

There are two types of Royale Passes in PUBG Mobile:

#1 Elite Royal Pass

#2 Elite Plus Royal Pass

The Elite Royale Pass costs around 600 UC per player while Elite Plus Royale Pass costs 1800 UC. The only difference between both is a player gains 25 ranks instantly and some other rewards.

Another leak which came online is that now players will get some special surprise rewards on certain weeks.

Players will get these crates from Royale Pass which will reward various outfits and other items. It is also a great feature as the player will get more outfits and items than previous seasons.

PUBG Mobile Season 8 Royal Pass

This season is based on ocean life as there are various sea creature inspired items in the game. There are new shark backpack skins and much more items for players available in the shop section. Many new gun skins for DP-28, SLR and Scar-L are also introduced in this new season of PUBG Mobile.

So stay tuned for more news on PUBG Mobile Season 8 right here on Sportskeeda.

