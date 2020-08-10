PUBG Mobile set to reveal the biggest tournament of 2020 on 24th August

During the last day of PMWL 2020 Season Zero, PUBG Mobile made a number of major announcements regarding upcoming tournaments like the PMCO Fall Split 2020 and the PMPL Season 2.

In addition, the battle royale giants also announced that the biggest tournament of the year 2020 is yet to be unveiled.

PUBG Mobile Esports: Biggest tournament of 2020 yet to be unveiled

Announcements by PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Tencent)

The aforementioned event will be revealed on 24th August 2020 across the social media handles of PUBG Mobile Esports.

Although they made no other announcement regarding the event during the live stream, there are chances that the tournament might be the PUBG Mobile World Championship 2020, featuring the top teams from the PUBG Mobile World League.

Here's the complete announcement made by the officials regarding this event:

"This isn’t all for 2020 in PUBG MOBILE Esports, however - Tune in to our official channels on August 24 to find out first about what would be our best competitive event of the year!"

Hello dear fans of the competitive @PUBGMOBILE! We would like to share a lot of details about the upcoming tournaments for the PUBG MOBILE Esports scene! Visit here: https://t.co/bugAL6x2ZT pic.twitter.com/1kZoaiH406 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 9, 2020

Apart from the "best competitive event of the year", PUBG Mobile has also announced the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2020 Group Stage schedule for all the regions:

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 Group Stage Dates (Image Credits: Tencent)

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000 and will be streamed live on the scheduled days on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel.

PUBG Mobile further revealed that the PMCO Fall Split 2020 has shattered the record for the highest number of registrations in its history, with over 80,000 registrations globally.

You can watch all the important announcements that have been made in this video:

