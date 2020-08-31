PUBG Mobile: Sevou's controls setup and sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile has become a battle royale sensation across the globe. The game has some great graphics and is dynamic, with a vast array of weapons and maps. These features make the game more user-friendly and interactive.

Sevou is a PUBG Mobile content creator and player. He lives in Sweden and is one of the top influencers for the game from the country. Sevou is the brother of Levinho, who is also a big PUBG Mobile content creator. The former is very famous for his Spoidermon reference in his videos, which makes them quite funny and engaging.

Sevou has 4.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He uploads daily videos, and has an impressive following on his Instagram account too, with 1 million followers. In this article, we discuss his controls setup and sensitivity settings in the game.

Sevou's controls setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile

Sevou is a three-finger claw player and plays on an iPhone for smooth frame rates. He is a gyro player and uses 'always-on' settings in the game. He has swift reflexes and great game sense when in 1v3 or 1v4 clutch situations. He mostly plays solo vs squad matches to get more kills for his content creation.

Here is his three-finger claw setup in the game:

Sevou's controls setup (three-finger claw setup) in PUBG Mobile

Sevou's sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile are as follows:

Camera sensitivity settings

3rd person camera (free look): 120%

Camera (free look): 120%

1st person camera (free look): 100%

3rd person no scope: 120%

1st person no scope: 104%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 60%

2x scope: 36%

3x scope: 22%

4x scope: 18%

6x scope: 8%

8x scope: 8%

Advertisement

ADS sensitivity settings

3rd person no scope: 120%

1st person no scope: 104%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 60%

2x scope: 36%

3x scope: 22%

4x scope: 17%

6x scope: 12%

8x scope: 12%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

3rd person no scope: 250%

1st person no scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 300%

2x scope: 300%

3x scope: 165%

4x scope: 85%

6x scope: 65%

8x scope: 55%

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile

Also read: Hydra Dynamo's control setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile