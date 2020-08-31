PUBG Mobile: Soul Blazei's controls, setup and sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile has witnessed a considerable rise in its popularity over the years. The game features HD quality graphics and immersive in-game elements. PUBG Mobile has also emerged as the pioneer of mobile eSports across the globe, which has further made it the gaming giant that it is today

Blazei is the latest addition to Team Soul's official PUBG Mobile roster. His last appearance was with team GodX in PMIS 2020. After giving trials and playing scrims with Team Soul's other members, he got selected as an assaulter.

Blazei's real name is Vardan Kadtan, and he has an impressive social media following. He has 91k followers on his Instagram account. Soul Blazei also uploads videos of his gameplay on his Youtube channel, which has 150k subscribers.

In this article, we discuss Soul Blazei's controls, setup, and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile.

Soul Blazei's setup in PUBG Mobile:

Soul Blazei is a four-finger claw player. He uses 'always on' gyro settings for aiming and shooting enemies.

Soul Blazei control setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile

Here are Soul Blazei's PUBG Mobile sensitivity settings:

Camera sensitivity settings:

3rd person camera (free look): 300%

Camera (free look): 300%

1st person camera (free look): 300%

3rd person no scope: 127%

1st person no scope: 89%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 63%

2x scope: 77%

3x scope: 37%

4x scope: 23%

6x scope: 14%

8x scope: 12%

ADS sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 123%

1st person no scope: 104%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 66%

2x scope: 36%

3x scope: 31%

4x scope: 22%

6x scope: 14%

8x scope: 12%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 300%

1st person no scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 272%

2x scope: 246%

3x scope: 220%

4x scope: 170%

6x scope: 107%

8x scope: 108%

