PUBG Mobile: Soul Regaltos control setup and sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile has inspired many young players to make a name for themselves and represent their teams and country at the international stage. Many of these players are in their teens, while a few are college students, and the game has helped such players forge a good career in gaming.

Soul Regaltos is a renowned competitive PUBG Mobile player. He is considered as one of the best assaulters in the country, and is well-known for winning 1v1 battles over close ranges in the game.

His real name is Parv Singh, and he is from Delhi. Currently, he is staying at the Soul Gaming House in Mumbai, alongside his Team Soul teammates. Soul Regaltos is also very active on social media, and has 855k followers on Instagram. He also streams on YouTube to his 1.58 million subscribers.

In this article, we have covered his control setup and sensitivity settings in the game.

Soul Regaltos control setup in PUBG Mobile

He is a three-finger claw player. He is very aggressive and has great close-encounter skills. Soul Regaltos is also a non-gyro player and only uses 'scope on' gyroscope settings.

Soul Regaltos during a game in PUBG Mobile

Here are his sensitivity settings in the game:

Camera sensitivity settings:

3rd person camera (free look): 100%

Camera (free look): 100%

1st person camera(free look): 70%

3rd person no scope: 90%

1st person no scope: 92%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 29%

2x scope: 1%

3x scope: 9%

4x scope: 9%

6x scope: 6%

8x scope: 6%

ADS sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 100%

1st person no scope: 120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 30%

2x scope: 2%

3x scope: 8%

4x scope: 8%

6x scope: 8%

8x scope: 6%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 200%

1st person no scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 300%

2x scope: 300%

3x scope: 200%

4x scope: 100%

6x scope: 80%

8x scope: 70%

