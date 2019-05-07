×
PUBG Mobile: Soul MortaL Achieves 2 Million Subscribers Mark on YouTube

Anuj Gupta
News
7   //    07 May 2019, 17:12 IST

Image courtesy: Facebook website
Image courtesy: Facebook website

Famous and successful PUBG Mobile streamer, player and entertainer Naman Mathur aka MortaL just reached 2 Million subscribers on his YouTube channel. This is a huge achievement for him as a YouTuber and player as he has achieved such a number in a very short span of time.

Naman posted his first PUBG Mobile video in the month of May 2018. Since his first go at PUBG Mobile, MortaL hasn't stopped and has become a legendary icon for other PUBG Mobile players. If you haven't watched his streams, they are very entertaining and fun to watch. MortaL did start playing PUBG Mobile casually but as he started streaming, he gained fame and respect and simulatnously he became a serious competitor. Long hours of hard work and practice earned MortaL the title of a professional gamer for PUBG Mobile.

There are lots of streamers on different video streaming platforms but very few are a proper professional gamer. MortaL’s Team Soul has been phenomenal success in their journey of PUBG Mobile. Team Soul were the champions of PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 and had won a big prize money. The current roster of Team Soul has Soul Mortal, Soul Viper, Soul Ronak And Soul Owais. Their team is currently participating in the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019.

Also read, PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Indian Division Group Results are Out; Teaminsidious Claims Top Spot, Team Soul Qualifies too

MortaL uses 4 finger Claw Control style for gameplay and has played PUBG Mobile majorly on his iPad during streams. However, he has recently changed his device to a phone. MortaL’s success and respect is not just the result of his hard work. Naman has always been a down to earth person even while streaming. One can rarely see him raging or throwing ill words at his fellow teammates or others. Fans of MortaL often meet him in-game. There are instances when other players would just come to MortaL and greet him using the All Chat feature of the game. MortaL humbly responds to them and proceeds for his Winner-Winner Chicken-Dinner.

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda.

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
