PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 prize pool announced, top 16 professional teams Participating

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 Prize Pool

PUBG Mobile's newest eSports competition, PMSC 2019, will feature the 16 top gaming content creators. They will get to choose one team who took part in PMCO 2019. The tournament is expected to be one of the best considering the impressive prize the winning team gets to take home. The total prize money $250,000 will be distributed among the 16 teams.

PMSC 2019 Prize Pool:

1st Place: $100,000 (approx. 70,72,000 INR)

2nd Place: $ 50,000 (approx. 35,36,000 INR)

3rd Place: $25,000 (approx. 17,68,000 INR)

4th Place: $15,000 (approx. 10,60,000 INR)

5th Place: $12,000 (approx. 8,48,000 INR)

6th Place: $10,000 (approx. 7,00,000 INR)

7th Place: $8,000 (approx. 5,65,000 INR)

8th Place: $6,000 (approx. 4,24,000 INR)

9th Place: $5,000 (approx. 3,50,000 INR)

10th Place: $5,000 (approx. 3,50,000 INR)

11th Place: $5,000 (approx. 3,50,000 INR)

12th Place: $5,000 (approx. 3,50,000 INR)

13th Place: $3,000 (approx. 2,10,000 INR)

14th Place: $3,000 (approx. 2,10,000 INR)

15th Place: $3,000 (approx. 2,10,000 INR)

16th Place: $3,000 (approx. 2,10,000 INR)

There are four content creators from India:

Dynamo Gaming

The Rawknee Games

Kronten Gaming

Gareebooo

These four content creators will represent India in PMSC 2019, along with their team from PMCO 2019. Fans will be hoping to see these creators work with Indian teams, with both Team SouL and Team IND part of PMSC 2019.

In the previous edition of PMSC, Team RRQ Athena won the championship. There were two teams from India, but neither was able to make a mark in the tournament.

The top 16 professional teams part of PMSC 2019 are:

Nova Esports

NOVA Monster Shield

GC Busan

EVOS Esports

Elite Esports

BRK Gaming

Bigetron Esports

RRQ Athena

All Rejection Gaming

Team Secret

Unique Team

TeamIND

Spacestation Gaming

SCARZ Black

Sixty Nine Team (SNT)

Team SouL