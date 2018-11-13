×
PUBG Mobile Star Challenge: PUBG Mobile Launches Official Trailer of The Mega Finals

mayank.vora
ANALYST
News
9   //    13 Nov 2018, 19:26 IST

PUBG Star Challenge (Image courtesy: PUBG Mobile Facebook)
PUBG Star Challenge (Image courtesy: PUBG Mobile Facebook)

PUBG Mobile today launched the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge's official announcement trailer. The Finale is set to take place in Dubai from 29 November to 1st December 2018.

After gruelling continental finals, 20 streamers from across Europe, North America, Asia, Japan/Korea, China and South America made it to the All-Star finale and will fight it out for the elusive trophy. The winning squad will also bag a prize money of $400,000.


Tencent launched this challenge in the month of September 2018 where the minimum requirement was to have more than 1,000 followers or fans across specific streaming platforms. The challenge witnessed participation of more than 15,000 teams from different parts of the world.

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge is Tencent's first big money event after the successful launch of PUBG Mobile. It has become massively popular and recorded 100 million downloads in the month of August.

The game which has been developed by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean gaming company Bluehole, was launched last year in March. With an aim to make a classic battle royale game, Tencent came out with this game to attract mobile gamers and build an esports community around them. The focus would also be on organising regular tournaments at the global stage with one annual big-ticket challenge.

Recently in India, Tencent pushed its case when it organised PUBG Mobile Campus Championship targetting college students with a prize pool of INR 50,00,000. Also, Nodwin Gaming, India's biggest esports company, launched a free to play tournament with a prize pool of INR 14,00,000.

Also, read Indian E-sports scene to witness PUBG Mobile Tournament Worth 14 Lacs Prizepool

The Asian finals of PUBG Mobile Star Challenge saw two teams from India making it to the last 20. One of those were Team 8bit. Managed by a seasoned gamer, Animesh Agarwal, Team 8bit qualified as the winners from India but unfortunately couldn't make it to the mega finals.

Get all the latest Gaming News at Sportskeeda.




