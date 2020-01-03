PUBG Mobile: Steps to participate in the Winter Holidays event

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST

PUBG Mobile Winter Event Rewards

Continuing the celebration of the Winter Holidays, Tencent Games has introduced a new event in PUBG Mobile. In this event, players can collect free in-game items like parachute skins, outfits, and much more. The event is now live on the official servers and players can participate in it before it ends.

Winter Holiday event that has been recently pushed into the game has introduced some new gifts. Players must log in to PUBG Mobile application for nine consecutive days to participate in this event. Here are the steps that users need to follow to grab free in-game items:

Steps to Collect Rewards

Open PUBG Mobile application in your device. Login into your account. After a successful sign in, login reward popup will appear on the screen. Click on collect rewards.

Repeat all the above steps each day to collect all the rewards.

List of Daily Rewards

Day 1: 3x classic crate coupon scrape

3x classic crate coupon scrape Day 2: 1x classic crate coupon

1x classic crate coupon Day 3: Parachute Skin

Parachute Skin Day 5: 1x classic crate coupon

1x classic crate coupon Day 7: Backpack Skin

Backpack Skin Day 8: Helmet Skin

Helmet Skin Day 9: Ice Hockey outfit set

The rewards listed above are only valid for 10 days from the claimed date. After that, it will be removed from the user's account.