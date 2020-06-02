PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle Week 2 Day 2 results and overall standings

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle Overall Standings

The PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle is well underway, and the intense battles of the second day of Week 2 have concluded.

The PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle is a weekly event organised by Tessaract Esports and PUBG Mobile. Pro teams and streamers are invited to battle one another for a total prize pool of ₹3.4 lakhs. A total of 16 teams compete against each other in the event.

Three matches were played on Day 2, and at the end of the day, Team IND tops the leaderboard with 203 points and three chicken dinners. They are followed by VSG Crawlers and Team Synerge, who have earned 160 and 139 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings of the PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle after Day 2 of Week 2:

#1 TEAM IND - 203 points (73 kills)

#2 VSG CRAWLERS - 160 points (68 kills)

#3 TEAM SYNERGE - 139 points (67 kills)

#4 UMUMBA ESPORTS - 121 points (55 kills)

#5 INSIDE OUT - 121 points (42 kills)

#6 GODLIKE - 118 points (55 kills)

#7 K18 - 118 points (49 kills)

#8 TSM ENTITY - 107 points (56 kills)

#9 SOUL - 105 points (43 kills)

#10 ORANGE ROCK - 98 points (22 kills)

#11 MARCOS GAMING - 95 points (36 kills)

#12 4KING - 78 points (20 kills)

#13 TEAM RHINO - 64 points (13 kills)

#14 POWERHOUSE - 63 points (34 kills)

#15 8 BIT - 52 points (22 kills)

#16 FNATIC- 43 points (20 kills)

Top 5 Fraggers

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle began on May 25, and is scheduled to go on till June 16. Matches will be held from 1 PM to 5 PM on match-days.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.

