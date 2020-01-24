PUBG Mobile: Teams Qualified for ILG Cup Season 3 LAN event announced

ILG PUBG Mobile Cup Season 3

The Online Playoffs of PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Season 3 have concluded and the teams are now gearing up for the LAN event. After the six days of Online Playoffs, the top 16 teams will now be competing in Bangalore. The PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Season 3 offers a massive prize pool of ₹6,00,000 for the LAN event.

The overall standings of the Online Playoffs have been announced. Online Qualifiers offered a prize pool of ₹4,00,000 and Mega Stars have won it with 199 points and 3 chicken dinners in their bag. Fnatic and Zero Degree followed them with 194, 193 points with both teams having three chicken dinners each.

Teams Qualified for PUBG Mobile ILG Cup

Here is the complete list of the teams that have qualified for PUBG Mobile ILG Cup LAN Event along with their standings:

#1 MegaStars- 199 points (80 kills)

#2 Fnatic- 194 points (75 kills)

#3 Zero Degree- 193 points (82 kills)

#4 SAD- 174 points (68 kills)

#5 Team Mayhem AllStars- 159 points (64 kills)

#6 BSUD- 148 point (59 kills)

#7 RIP Squad- 138 points (49 kills)

#8 Team iNSANE- 137 points (50 kills)

#9 Team Newst- 133 points (50 kills)

#10 Verve- 130 points (39 kills)

#11 Deadly Call Esports- 124 points (56 kills)

#12 7Seas- 121 points (63 kills)

#13 Team Infinity- 112 points (36 kills)

#14 God's Reign- 106 points (50 kills)

#15 Alpha Pack WarBirds- 104 points (40 kills)

#16 Reaper X- 101 points (32 kills)

The schedule and venue of the LAN event are yet to be announced. The tournament will also be live streamed on lxgtv YouTube channel.