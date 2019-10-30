PUBG Mobile: Tencent reveals a real-time detection system to fight against hackers

PUBG Mobile clears the air on myths about hacking in their recent blog post.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile has been constantly called out by players who encounter hackers while playing, in the comments section of almost every Tweet of theirs. PUBG Mobile has been offering fair play and ban notices frequently, over the past few months. Given that many players who got banned have reported of being charged falsely, how the developers scrutinize cheaters, has been a constant question and they have finally revealed their process.

The PUBG MOBILE Team employs a broad range of strategies to stop cheaters in their tracks; everything from automated detection to in-game scans and even individual obeservation!



Learn more about how we are keeping your game safe, and what you can do: https://t.co/uwLgDolxJ6

How do cheaters get banned in PUBG Mobile?

In a recent blog post, PUBG Mobile has revealed that their Game Security Team constantly monitors, identifies, and removes hackers from the game and that they have systems "that scan for suspect software and modified game data." The post added that the developers have been constantly improving on this technique.

The official post also revealed that PUBG Mobile also has a second line of defense to spot players with abnormal in-game behaviour. "Bans happen constantly, in real time, as soon as we detect a cheater. This can be in the middle of a match, or after a review of data shows that someone was indeed cheating. We want to get rid of hackers as fast as possible, waiting isn’t an option!" the post read and explained how player behaviour could be used as a key indicator for cheat detection.

What's next?

The official post mentioned that the devs will invest more service and computing resources to roll out Server Infrastructure improvements that will help in detecting cheaters who try to hide their exploits. The team added that "major improvements" have been made to detection methods and that additional sensitive means of detection on the game's server are being worked on. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile has already announced a fresh set of hackers who got banned, on October 30, 2019.

🔨🔨PLAY FAIR OR BEWARE🔨🔨



Attention hackers! We see you 👀 and we're coming for you. 🔨 Here's our latest list of hacker prey. Check back tomorrow for more! 👊

Attention hackers! We see you 👀 and we're coming for you. 🔨 Here's our latest list of hacker prey. Check back tomorrow for more! 👊

"We also pledge to increase our communication on this front, and thank you for your patience as we work to reduce the impact of these cheaters on your gameplay." the official blog read.

