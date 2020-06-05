Tricks to reach Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Season 13

A quick guide on how to reach Conqueror in PUBG Mobile.

Conqueror is the highest tier in PUBG Mobile and most of the players want to achieve it.

Tips And Tricks to reach Conqueror in Season 13 Tips And Tricks to reach Conqueror in Season 13

PUBG Mobile has a great in-game tier system. The system helps players to check their skills and where they stand among one of the best players in the game. Out of all tiers, the highest tier in the game is the Conqueror tier. Every PUBG Mobile player dreams of getting to this tier and get bragging rights. In this article, we have discussed the best tricks to reach Conqueror tier in PUBG Mobile Season 13.

Tricks to reach Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Season 13

#1 Zone Prediction:

While pushing to the Conqueror tier in Season 13 of PUBG Mobile, a player should focus on having the best zone prediction. Once you get good loot for yourself, start strategically moving into the zone. If you want to hold a compound, be confident and, don't regret taking any gunfights for the compound. A player should try to get into the zone at proper timing so that any enemy won't gatekeep him or his squad at the edge of the blue zone.

#2 Gun Combination:

Solo: While pushing to the conqueror in season 13 in Solo, the best gun combination is having both automatic rifles for yourself. It is advised to get a sniper rifle if you are fully confident in your sniping skills.

Tips And Tricks to reach Conqueror In Season 13 Tips And Tricks to reach Conqueror In Season 13

Duo: In Duo, one player needs to carry a sniper rifle or any DMR. A sniper rifle comes very handily as you can easily knock enemy players and push on them to get the necessary kill points and loot for yourself.

Advertisement

Squad: While playing in a squad, the best gun combination depends on the player's expertise. Every player should get guns according to their roles in the squad and coordinate according to it.

#3 Use Of Vehicles:

One should always use vehicles if they want to push to Conqueror in PUBG Mobile. While pushing rank, vehicles play a major role in final zones. With the help of a vehicle, players can give easy and quick rotations to the safe zone without having to run in open areas. Also, vehicles can be used to make hardcovers in the final zones by bursting them.

#4 Importance Of Kills:

In rank push, you get more ranking points with a higher number of kills. After reaching the Crown tier, the importance of kills in PUBG Mobile increases significantly. The amount of enemies you kill per match helps you to get more points. So, try to get more kills while also getting into the top 5 teams in every match.

#5 Utility Usage:

The last trick is the utility usage. A player must carry at least 2-3 grenades, 5-6 smoke grenades. These utilities are very helpful while making a push onto any enemy team. With the help of these utilities, you can get some initial kills in the game. Also, carry sufficient healing materials like health boosters and first aid kits to defend yourself against blue zone damage.

Stay Tuned On Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also Read: AKM V/S M416; Which Assault Rifle is Better And Why?