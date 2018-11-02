PUBG Mobile Tips: How To Get Your Favorite Skins For Free

PUBG Mobile

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile recently launched their new update 0.9.0 along with the Halloweeks Event. The New Update features a new tournament mode, new graphics settings, first-person driving perspective, realistic parachuting and many other minor/major updates.

New Halloween Skins

Without any further ado, let's get to the topic which is also related to the recent update. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds /PUBG Mobile has introduced a new bargain system in which players can bargain for their favorite skins to either lower the price or to get it for free. So, you might be a little confused about how the bargain system works or might want to know how to get the skins for free. Don't worry as we have got it all covered. To get a free skin just follow few steps:

1) Pick the Items that you like in share for Deals Menu

2) Click on bargain to cut the price by your end

3) Invite friends to bargain

4) The more friends you invite to bargain the lower will be the price, or simply it can even be for free. So, be sure to invite all of your active friends.

5) At last, redeem your discounted item

By following the simple steps you can redeem your favorite skins for free or reduce the price . If you have any problem regarding redeeming of the skins, then comment down below and we will try to help you.

