PUBG Mobile Tips: How To Get Your Favorite Skins For Free

Hrithik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
News
23   //    02 Nov 2018, 17:49 IST

PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile recently launched their new update 0.9.0 along with the Halloweeks Event. The New Update features a new tournament mode, new graphics settings, first-person driving perspective, realistic parachuting and many other minor/major updates.

To check out Details about PlayerUnknown's Battle Ground recent update 0.9.0 check out our previous articles, which explains every aspect of the update in depth.

New Halloween Skins
New Halloween Skins

Without any further ado, let's get to the topic which is also related to the recent update. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds /PUBG Mobile has introduced a new bargain system in which players can bargain for their favorite skins to either lower the price or to get it for free. So, you might be a little confused about how the bargain system works or might want to know how to get the skins for free. Don't worry as we have got it all covered. To get a free skin just follow few steps:

Get the latest on PUBG Updates at Sportskeeda


1) Pick the Items that you like in share for Deals Menu


Source- PUBG Mobile Official Website
Source- PUBG Mobile Official Website

2) Click on bargain to cut the price by your end


PUBG Bargain System
PUBG Bargain System

3) Invite friends to bargain


PUBG
PUBG

4) The more friends you invite to bargain the lower will be the price, or simply it can even be for free. So, be sure to invite all of your active friends.


SOURCE: Official PUBG
SOURCE: Official PUBG

5) At last, redeem your discounted item


By following the simple steps you can redeem your favorite skins for free or reduce the price . If you have any problem regarding redeeming of the skins, then comment down below and we will try to help you.

For more Gaming News stick to SportsKeeda.

Hrithik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
