PUBG Mobile: Tips and tricks to increase your K/D ratio quickly

Every PUBG Mobile player is keen on enhancing his/her skills to achieve a better rank during every season of the game. One of the aspects that are key to determining a player's gameplay skills is the kill-to-death ratio (K/D).

The majority of professional PUBG Mobile players have a higher KD ratio as it is a sign of the overall performances in matches. Possessing a good KD ratio will also help you reach a higher rank on the server leaderboard.

In this article, we take a look at some of the prominent tips and tricks that every PUBG Mobile player must follow to get a higher KD ratio.

What is K/D Ratio and how it is calculated?

Definition: Kill-Death Ratio (K/D) is a term used to specify how many kills a player receives before they die.

How K/D is calculated?

KD calculation

K/D ratio is calculated by dividing the total number of kills by the number of deaths. For example, if a player managed to kill 15 players after dying 5 times in the game, then his K/D ratio would be 15(Kills)/5(Deaths)= 3 K/D ratio.

3 easiest ways to increase the K/D ratio in PUBG Mobile

#1 Flank your enemies

Flanking your enemies is one of the most skilful strategies to dominate your enemies. While playing with your squad, always lookout for the enemy's group and flank in a pair of two when it's the correct time to engage. Using a flanking strategy will help you to easily take control of your opponents. This will ultimately result in a substantial increase in the kill count.

#2 Choose the correct weapon

Choosing the correct combination of weapons is very crucial while playing PUBG Mobile. Evaluate all of the available guns in training mode and opt for a deadly combo to rule the battleground. You should also consider your play role while selecting the primary weapon. For instance, if you are a supporter or the entry fragger of your squad, only consider playing with Assualt rifles.

#3 Avoid hot drops

The probability of getting into a gunfight is comparatively higher at hot drops. The player that ends up with no gun or armour has greater odds of getting killed in the gunfight, resulting in a decrease of their K/D. Players are, therefore, advised to loot peacefully in an empty area, where other players do not usually land.