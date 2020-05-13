What is the new PUBG Mobile Season 13, 0.18.0 update K/D system?

PUBG Mobile New K/D system; image credits: Spyder Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 13 has commenced, and the brand-new season has brought in several new changes. With the arrival of a new Royale Pass, devs have also implemented a major modification to the K/D ratio system of PUBG Mobile.

Starting from Season 13, PUBG Mobile officials have tweaked the algorithms to calculate the K/D ratio of the player. The actual reason behind this modification has also been elaborated later in this article.

But first, let's take a look at how K/D ratio will be calculated in the newly introduced system.

Old K/D ratio system vs. New K/D ratio system

Old K/D ratio system: Before the season 13 update, the Kill to death ratio (K/D) was calculated by dividing the total number of kills by the total number of deaths.

For instance, if the player has a KD ratio 6 and if he got the victory in his previous match by 2 kills, then his K/D would definitely increase by a few points.

Resulting from this, the players were camping a lot in order to get the Chicken Dinner. Eventually, it was a huge impediment for players who love to play aggressively.

New K/D ratio system: But it's not the same in the new system which has just been introduced in the Season 13 update. In the latest K/D system of PUBG Mobile, the calculations will be made on the basis of total number of kills in every match.

For an example, let us consider that a player's K/D ratio is 6 and he took 3 kills in his previous match and survived till the end. Now in this case, the K/D ratio of the player will decrease, as the player got less kills compared to his actual K/D ratio.

In simple words, if one wants to maintain a K/D ratio of 10, then he has to take at least 10 kills in every match. The K/D ratio will be calculated by dividing the total number of kills by the total number of matches played by player.