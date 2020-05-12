PUBG Mobile: How to buy Season 13 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile's Season 13 is set to release on 13th May, and a bunch of rewards which will be featured in the upcoming Royale Pass (RP) have been revealed. The Season 13 Royale Pass will bring some rare rewards which can be unlocked at different levels. The list includes the Vector Lego Skin, the Ghost Outfit, the Puppet Agent Mask, and much more.

To see the complete list of rewards, refer to this article: PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass 1-100 RP rewards leaked

On 11th May, Season 12 will end, and the RP section of PUBG Mobile will be locked. Upon the release of the Season 13 Royale Pass on 13th May, players can purchase it and start pushing their ranks.

You can follow some simple guidelines listed below in order to purchase the new Royale Pass.

Buy Season 13 Royale Pass

How to buy the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass?

You need to have sufficient UC in your account to purchase the Royale Pass. The standard version of the Royale Pass will cost 600 UC, while the Elite Plus Royale Pass will cost 1800 UC.

If you don't have sufficient UC, you will have to top-up using money. Once you do so, follow the steps given below:

Open the PUBG Mobile game in your phone. Click on the RP section located on the right side of your screen. Hit the upgrade button in the bottom right corner. Choose between the two variants of the Royale Pass. Click on Buy Royale Pass and complete the payment.

After successful payment, UC will be deducted from your PUBG Mobile account, and the Royale Pass will be credited to you. For those who already have enough UC, there's no need to buy extra in-game currency.

Advertisement

After purchasing the Season 13 Royale Pass, some rewards will instantly get unlocked and can be claimed in the RP section. Furthermore, a bunch of missions will also appear, through which players can unlock other items as well quickly.

Also Read: How to get Overachiever title in PUBG Mobile