PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass 1-100 RP rewards leaked

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass Rewards (Credits: Mr. Ghost Gaming)

PUBG Mobile Season 13 is going to be rolled out onto the global servers on 13th May 2020 and it will add a bunch of exclusive rewards, not just in the elite pass section but also for those having the free Royale Pass. All the RP rewards starting from 1 RP to 100 RP have been leaked and here is a complete list of all the free and paid RP rewards.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 RP Rewards

Rewards List (Credits: Mr. Ghost Gaming)

Puppet Agent Set - Basic & Rock 'n' Roll - Aug: Unlocks at RP 1

Unlocks at RP 1 Puppet Agent Mask - Basic: Unlocks at RP 5

Unlocks at RP 5 Ice Ranger Smoke Grenade: Unlocks at RP 10

Unlocks at RP 10 Foxtrot Emote & Hotdogmobile Motorcycle: Unlocks at RP 20

Unlocks at RP 20 Pineapple Prince Ornament: Unlocks at RP 25

Unlocks at RP 25 Rock 'n' Roll Set & Rock 'n' Roll Parachute: Unlocks at RP 30

Unlocks at RP 30 Dynamic Wave Dance Emote: Unlocks at RP 35

Unlocks at RP 35 Rock 'n' Roll Helmet: Unlocks at RP 40

Unlocks at RP 40 Toy Alliance - P92 & Fire and Ice Ranger Set: Unlocks at RP 50

Unlocks at RP 50 Draw Blow Emote: Unlocks at RP 55

Unlocks at RP 55 8-Bit Fort Finish Plane: Unlocks at RP 60

Unlocks at RP 60 Nebula Hero Graffiti: Unlocks at RP 65

Unlocks at RP 65 Puppet Agent Set - Intermediate: Unlocks at RP 70

Unlocks at RP 70 Puppet Agent Mask - Intermediate: Unlocks at RP 75

Unlocks at RP 75 Bag Lunch Backpack: Unlocks at RP 80

Unlocks at RP 80 Toy Alliance - Vector: Unlocks at RP 90

Unlocks at RP 90 Nebula Hero Emote: Unlocks at RP 95

Unlocks at RP 95 Nebula Hero Set: Unlocks at RP 100

You can get a glimpse of these rewards in the following video.

All of the aforementioned RP rewards can be unlocked by completing missions. Other than this, a brand new male character Andy will also be introduced in the game. Andy will have his exclusive outfit and voice. The new male character has the ability to increase the speed of drawing and holstering weapons.

