PUBG Mobile: Top 3 guns for arena training match

PUBG Mobile introduced arena training matches to help players improve their aim and accuracy, and also sharpen their close-range skills. There are various assault rifles, SMGs and sniper rifles available in this mode for players to use. In this article, we discuss the top 3 guns for arena training matches in PUBG Mobile.

Top 3 guns for arena training

#1 Beryl M762

Beryl M762 in PUBG Mobile

Beryl M762 is one of the most prominent weapons in PUBG Mobile for close-range fights. This weapon comes with decent fire rate and damage per hit. In arena training, during close-range fights, the Beryl M762 is a boon for players. It has 46 damage per hit, which means it will take 4-5 body shots to take an enemy down.

Nowadays, a much-improved Beryl M762 XT is also present in the arena training matches. The gun has low recoil and a more balanced hip fire to make it easy during 1v1 fights. Beryl M762 can be equipped with a muzzle, grip and magazine for better performance and stability.

#2 Vector

Vector firearm in the game

Vector is a very powerful SMG in PUBG Mobile. The gun uses 9mm ammunition and has a maximum of 33 bullets per round. It also has one of the fastest fire rates in all of the PUBG Mobile. However, Vector has lesser damage per shot than any other assault rifle in the arena training match. But its high fire rate easily covers for that, and it can also be equipped with a muzzle, grip, magazine and stock for increased stability.

#3 Kar98k

Kar98k in PUBG Mobile

Kar98k is a sniper rifle with great damage in PUBG Mobile, and can take out an enemy with just one shot in an arena match. PUBG Mobile developers had also increased the damage for Kar98k in arena training matches in its recent updates. A player needs to have exact crosshair placement skills to kill an enemy in arena training, however, as wth a sniper rifle, they get only one chance to kill the enemy.

