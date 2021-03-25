PUBG Mobile has become one of the most successful franchises in the battle royale category. The game recently gained over 1 billion downloads across the world. The players are served with an action-packed battle royale experience in HD quality graphics and magnificent dynamics.

The game has a great tier system in which players can upgrade their leagues to unlock extra rewards. In this article, we have discussed the top 3 tiers and their rewards in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Top 3 tiers in the game and rewards

#1 Conqueror:

Image via PUBG Mobile

The Conqueror is the highest league in the PUBG Mobile game. Every player who plays the game tries to reach this tier to receive the elite title of a pro-level player. A player can reach the Conqueror tier if they are among the top 500 players in any of the servers.

The player needs to be in the Ace tier and then be one of the top 500 players on that server. One of the most desirable rewards in the Conqueror tier is the Mythic entry effect that a player receives upon entering the lobby of teammates.

Upon reaching the Conqueror tier, the player receives the following rewards:

Team Effect: Mythic

Mythic Silver Fragments: 2000

2000 Title: Season Conqueror Title

Season Conqueror Title Name Tag: Season Conqueror Name Tag

Season Conqueror Name Tag Frame: Season Conqueror Frame

#2 Ace:

Image via PUBG Mobile

A player is considered an Ace once they cross 4200 ranking points in a season. After that, if a player is not in the top 500 players, they get placed in Ace star rankings. The Ace Star ranking works as follows:

Ace Star System:

Copper Star: 1-5 stars

Silver Star: 6-10 stars

Gold Star: 11 stars or more

Ace is also one of the toughest leagues in the game as the competition is very stiff in this tier. Players face tough opponents and need a high-level of skills to eliminate opponents and survive till the end of the round to get the ultimate Winner Winner Chicken Dinner.

The rewards for reaching Ace Tier are as follows:

Team Effect:

Silver Fragments: 1600

1600 Title: Season Ace Title

Season Ace Title Name Tag: Season Ace Name Tag

Season Ace Name Tag Parachute: Season Parachute skin

#3 Crown:

Image via PUBG Mobile

The Crown tier is the first step for players looking to become pro players. The competition gets tougher as players progress from the Crown tier to higher tiers. A player is in Crown tier once he reaches 3800 tier points. After that, for every 100 points a player's rank gets upgraded, going from Crown V to Crown I.

The rewards for the Crown tier are as follows:

Team Effect: Epic

Epic Silver Fragments: 1300

1300 Title: Season Crown Title

Season Crown Title Name Tag: Season Crown Name Tag

Season Crown Name Tag Rating Protection Cards: 3

