Top 3 Tricks To Win India Bonus Challenge

PUBG Mobile has introduced a new in-game tournament system for the players. With the help of this tournament system, players can earn a good amount of UC.

One just needs to register for the challenge, and then you can earn a good number of PUBG Mobile Battle Coins based on your performance in the matches.

With these Battle Coins, PUBG Mobile players can redeem UC or get other items like weapon skins and outfits. In this article, Sportskeeda discusses the Top 3 Tricks To Win India Bonus Challenge.

Top 3 Tricks To Win India Bonus Challenge in PUBG Mobile:

#1 Get Free Bonus Challange Vouchers:

The first trick in the Bonus Challenge is if you don't have enough number of vouchers to play the challenge. Follow the instructions below to get some vouchers for free:

Go To Events Page

Find Weekly Report Section

Go the end of Weekly Report Section

Collect 3 Bonus Challenge Vouchers for free

#2 Classic Erangel Or TDM Warehouse:

Now many players are unable decide whether they should play the classic Erangel or TDM Warehouse. In the classic matches, the number of Battle Coins you achieve is much higher than the TDM Warehouse.

Top 3 Tricks To Win India Bonus Challenge

So, try to play the Erangel match if you want a higher number of points to redeem free UC from Battle points. You can play in Solo or Squad mode based on your personal preference.

#3 Where To Land:

In the third point of Top 5 Tricks To Win India Bonus Challenge, a PUBG Mobile player's landing area is discussed. Here players have to rely on their skills and mobile data.

Advertisement

If you have full trust in your skills and have a good data connection along with a great device, then you can go for the hot drops in the challenge.

Top 3 Tricks To Win India Bonus Challenge

Otherwise, you can land on the edge of the map and try to get to a higher position to get more points. PUBG Mobile players should focus more on getting that chicken dinner for themselves. It will fetch them a good number of points to redeem UC.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read: