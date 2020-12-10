Top 4 easiest titles to acquire in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has become a very successful game in the battle royale genre. The game has garnered loads of admiration from all over the world with its high-quality graphics and immersive dynamics.

Players can make their profiles more attractive by acquiring various titles in the game. However, some of these titles are easy to achieve, while some need a significant skillset and patience.

In this article, we discuss the top four easiest titles to get in PUBG Mobile.

4 most easiest titles to get in PUBG Mobile

#1 Well-Liked:

Well-Liked title

The most effortless title to acquire in PUBG Mobile is the "Well-Liked" title. A player can achieve this by reaching a total of 1000 likes on their profile.

The title is achievable in a short period. Players can ask their teammates after every match to give them like on their profile. On getting the Well-Liked title, players will also receive 50 achievement points.

#2 Pacifist:

Pacifist title

The second title on the list is also very easily achievable in the game. The Pacifist title is given to a player when he/she wins a solo-classic match with zero kills.

However, a player must be in the Platinum league or above to acquire the title for him/herself. The title is one of the funniest ones in PUBG Mobile. On getting the title, the player will also get 20 achievement points.

#3 Deadeye:

Deadeye title

The Deadeye or Sharpshooter title is also a simple title to achieve in PUBG Mobile. A player will have to kill three enemy players consecutively with only headshots. The distance for each kills needs to be 50 meters away or more.

However, the player must be in the Platinum league or above in the solo server. The title also rewards players with 30 achievement points.

#4 Season Ace Title:

Ace title (Image via Haris Gamer YT)

The last easiest title on the list is the Season Ace Title. The Ace title is one of the most elite titles in the game.

A player needs to reach the Ace tier in any season of the game to get the Season Ace Title. The title is rewarded at the commencement of the next season of PUBG Mobile.

The player needs to play a total of five matches in the Ace tier to get a free, permanent Ace Parachute skin for the season.

