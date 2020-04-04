PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Best Triggers for PUBG Mobile 2020

Get to know the best PUBG Mobile Triggers in the market and learn how to use them efficiently.

Triggers help recreate the four-claw finger technique and are a great accessory for beginners and intermediate players.

Best PUBG Trigger

PUBG Mobile has completely changed the scenario of the Mobile eSports industry. There are now a bunch of players who have taken up the game as a profession and are extensively competing in major tournaments. When it comes to playing PUBG Mobile professionally, every beginner and intermediate player wants to be like their idols who have already established their name in the list of pro players.

As we all know, professional players like Mortal and ScoutOP have mastered the art of the 4-finger claw, which is necessary for PUBG Mobile to get control over every weapon. But it is hard for beginners and intermediate players to learn this technique.

Due to this impediment, Trigger was invented for newer players so that they could use their four fingers appropriately. The trigger for PUBG is known as the L1 R1 buttons, which are used to open the sight of the weapon and fire the weapon with the help of index fingers. Usually, while playing PUBG Mobile, we use our thumbs to play the game. But with the help of the PUBG trigger, we can also use our index fingers.

So here's a list of Top 5 best triggers for PUBG Mobile, along with an essential guide on how to use PUBG triggers.

#5 Pounla Electronics KKJ-PUBG Triggers

Starting with the most affordable ones, these triggers offer a clip design that keeps it steady on the device screen. Along with this, it is also compatible with smartphones having back case and screen guard on it. Moreover, these triggers are very lightweight, equivalent to 16G, and come with a one year warranty out of the box.

Specs:

Brand: Pounla

Pounla Model: KKJ-PUBG

KKJ-PUBG Platform: Android & iOS

Android & iOS Connectivity Type: Wireless

#4 Meyaar PUBG Mobile Controller Triggers

The Meyaar triggers are emphasized in the red-black color, which are specially made for mobile shooting games. The highly sensitive and smooth buttons give an enhanced experience and allow players to shoot at enemies quickly. Furthermore, it's also easy to use, as the player only needs to place it on the screen correctively and tweak their controls.

Specs:

Brand: Meyaar

Meyaar Model: Mortal Triggers

Mortal Triggers Platform: Android & iOS

Android & iOS Connectivity Type: Wireless

#3 RPM Euro Games Mobile Game Trigger

The RPM triggers are especially known for their build quality, as the brand features these triggers in the metal build. The product has a good rating of over four stars on various e-commerce websites. If you are looking for a PUBG Mobile accessory to enhance your gameplay skills, these are one of the best PUBG triggers.

Specs:

Brand: RPM

RPM Model: PUBG Metal Controller

PUBG Metal Controller Platform: Android & iOS

Android & iOS Connectivity Type: Wireless

#2 Flydigi Game Controller Gamepad Trigger

Flydigi Game Controller Gamepad uses the innovative technology of high-frequency connection point, which is universal for all Android & iOS devices. In addition to this, these triggers also come with a Point Mode feature which automatically clicks on the screen at the rate of 8times/second. Now, whether you are using any DMR like SKS, you don't need to worry even in close-range fights.

Specs:

Brand: Flydigi

Flydigi Model: Controller gamepad

Controller gamepad Platform: Android & iOS

Android & iOS Connectivity type: Bluetooth

#1 SpinBot BattleMods X2 Triggers Combo

This creative combo of side grips and conductive triggers are designed by Spinbot, especially for shooting games like PUBG Mobile. Currently, these are the best triggers available in the market, which also come with grips that provide an experience like console controllers. Moreover, they also come with a warranty of 120 days provided by the company.

Specs:

Brand: SpinBot

SpinBot Model: BattleMods-X2

BattleMods-X2 Platform: Android & iOS

Android & iOS Item Weight: 63.5 g

Steps to use PUBG Trigger:

To use these triggers for PUBG Mobile, players are required to make some modifications in their control settings. For this, follow the guidelines listed below:

Open PUBG Mobile game. Navigate to the Settings>>Control>>Customize Move the "Fire" button to the top of the left corner Move the "Aim" button to the top of the right corner Adjust the Shoot and Aim buttons under the triggers Save the settings

*Refer to image below for illustration*

Control settings

In conclusion

Why should we use triggers to play PUBG Mobile? As mentioned earlier, the PUBG trigger is only recommended for beginners and intermediate players who want to experience the four-claw finger technique. But, when it comes to playing as a professional, these accessories are prohibited in tournaments and competitions. So it's only advised to use PUBG Mobile trigger while playing casually and when one is getting to grips with the game