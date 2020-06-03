PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Hot-drop locations In Erangel in Season 13

Top 5 hot-drop Locations in Erangel

PUBG Mobile has become a trend among gamers all over the world. The game has different types of maps and modes. It also contains realistic weapons and graphics. Though, most of the players have Erangel as their favorite map. In this article, we have discussed the top 5 locations to drop in Erangel, as preferred by some players.

Top 5 Hot-drop Locations In Erangel:

#1 Pochinki:

The most deadly hot-drop in Erangel in season 13 of PUBG Mobile is Pochinki. Due to the new K/D system, players now look to kill more enemies. And for this purpose, there is no place better than Pochinki. Pochinki has a good amount of loot due to the high number of compounds available in it. A player can take advantage of TPP by climbing onto the terraces of many compounds and spot enemy players very easily. There is always a probability of at least 4-5 squads landing in the Pochinki area.

#2 Sosnovka Military Base:

The second place where most players love to land in Season 13 is Sosnovka Military Base. This area also has a high loot percentage, and players can get good weapons and utilities for themselves. The most common place where most of the squads like to land is the C-buildings of the Military Base. There are various other places in Military Base where players can get a good amount of loot. At least 4-5 squads drop here if the plane's trajectory is near the Base.

#3 Novorepnoye:

In PUBG Mobile, players always love to land on container areas like Novorepnoye and Gergopol. But due to the decreased amount of loot in Gergopol containers in Season 13, players prefer landing more in Novorepnoye. In every game, at least 5-6 squads land in Novorepnoye to get more kills and loot.

#4 Gergopol City:

In season 13 of PUBG Mobile, players have found a new hot-drop place in Erangel. In Gergopol City, many squads like to land due to good and easy loot. This is a good landing spot for players who are rank pushing to Conqueror in Season 13. There are always 3-4 squads in this city in each game if the Plane's trajectory is nearby.

#5 Rozhok:

The last place in the list of Top 5 Hot-drop Locations In Erangel is Rozhok. The place has a good loot percentage, and players can equip themselves with good weapons and armor. Rozhok has a good number of compounds from where players can spot other enemy players and kill them. Up to 3 squads may land in Rozhok in each game this season.

